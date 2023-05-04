Watch CBS News
Woman faces charges of animal cruelty in Weld County, 174 dogs found in home

Woman faces charges of animal abuse in Weld County
A 55-year-old woman faces charges of animal cruelty in Weld County. Marie Alvarado was arrested on Tuesday following an animal cruelty investigation.

marie-alvarado.jpg
Marie Alvarado   Weld County

The investigation started in February. Deputies say they found 174 dogs in her home in Roggen. They were all mixed small chiweenie/terriers.

The dogs were taken to several shelters and examined. Many are now available for adoption at Foothills Animal Shelter, the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region and the MaxFund Animal Shelter.

