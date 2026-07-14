Anglers encouraged to catch, keep fish in Northern Colorado reservoir as water levels to dry up

The Northern Colorado town of Timnath is encouraging anglers to head to Timnath Reservoir this summer after officials warned that falling water levels are expected to lead to a significant fish kill later this season.

CBS

Beginning July 13, anyone with a valid Colorado fishing license can catch and keep as many fish as they want from the reservoir under an emergency public salvage authorization issued by Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The temporary measure removes normal bag and possession limits in an effort to reduce the number of fish that would otherwise die as water levels continue to decline, according to the town.

For fisherman Charles Evenson, the changing conditions were obvious during a recent trip to the reservoir with his two sons.

"It's a great day right now. Breeze is nice," Evenson said.

Evenson said spending time outdoors with his children was the main goal.

"Today, out here with the kids, trying to get them a little time out on the lake, enjoying some nature," Evenson said. "Water levels are pretty low, as we can see today, but they are really low. It's representing pretty much all of Northern Colorado water levels. We're in a major drought."

Town officials say shrinking water levels are expected due to the purpose the reservoir serves to farmers.

"This is an agricultural reservoir, and so the ditch company naturally is obligated to release the water when the farmers downstream call for it," said Tom Casal, parks and recreation director for the town of Timnath.

Casal said the town partnered with Colorado Parks and Wildlife to create the temporary salvage fishing opportunity before conditions worsen.

"We're wanting people to harvest the usable fish here for good use instead of going to waste and just dying in the field," Casal said.

According to the town of Timnath, reducing the number of fish left in the reservoir could lessen the impacts of a large fish kill, helping protect water quality, reduce nuisance conditions and minimize impacts to visitors, wildlife and reservoir operations.

"Hopefully, we can make the best out of the situation that we have handed to us," Evenson said.

The town of Timnath expects the reservoir to reach its lowest water levels sometime in September. Fishing is allowed daily from 6 a.m. until 8:30 p.m., or dusk, whichever comes first. While the emergency authorization remains in effect, anglers with a valid Colorado fishing license may keep all fish they legally catch. The temporary fishing opportunity will continue until Colorado Parks and Wildlife determines it is no longer needed.

And, if the fishing is successful, Evenson already knows what his family will be having for dinner.

"If we catch something decent, yeah. Maybe we'll have a good fish fry tonight," Evenson said.