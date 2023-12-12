Anesthesiologist testimony: no medical reason to give ketamine to Elijah McClain before death in Colorado

Testimony from anesthesiologist reveals there was no medical reason to give Elijah McClain ketamine

Testimony from anesthesiologist reveals there was no medical reason to give Elijah McClain ketamine

Testimony from anesthesiologist reveals there was no medical reason to give Elijah McClain ketamine

On Tuesday, testimony from an anesthesiologist revealed that there was no medical reason to give ketamine to Elijah McClain. Dr. Damon Robinson took the stand in the trial of two paramedics accused in the death of the 23-year-old in 2019.

Aurora Fire medic Jeremy Cooper and Lieutenant Peter Cichuniec injected the 23-year-old with ketamine during an encounter with Aurora police in 2019. McClain went into cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital and died three days later. Both men are charged with reckless manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide, along with other assault charges.

Paramedics Jeremy Cooper, left, and Peter Cichuniec, right, at an arraignment in the Adams County district court at the Adams County Justice Center January 20, 2023. Aurora Police officers Nathan Woodyard, Randy Roedema and former officer Jason Rosenblatt along with paramedics Jeremy Cooper and Peter Cichuniec were indicted by a Colorado state grand jury in 2021 on 32 combined accounts related to Elijah McClains arrest and death in August 2019. Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

That 500 milligram dose of ketamine was nearly two times the amount necessary for a person of McClain's size as previous testimony revealed in court.

Robinson reviewed the video of McClain at a gas station before his encounter with Aurora police, as well as body camera video and police reports. He told the court that he believed McClain did not have excited delirium so there was no need to give him ketamine.

In court, the prosecutor asked, "Is that an appropriate dose?"

Robinson replied, "It's a high dose, that is an overdose of the EMS protocol for Aurora… it's a general anesthetic dose of ketamine."

Robinson also testified he believes the paramedics had ample time to check McClain's vital signs which he said is critical before administering ketamine.

CBS

The EMT who responded to this call told the court on Monday she never saw Cooper or Cichuniec ask McClain any questions, touch him or check his vital signs before administering the ketamine.

This is the third and final trial in the death of Elijah McClain and is expected to last several weeks.