Andrew Condon convicted of killing ex-girlfriend LeBrea Jackson, leaving remains along I-25

Andrew Condon has been convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body along Interstate 25. LeBrea Jackson, 23, was reported missing from Aurora on Dec. 26, 2018. 

andrew-condon.png
Andrew Condon (credit: Aurora Police Department)

Prosecutors said that two days before Christmas in 2018, someone used Jackson's phone to text her mother that she was on her way to pick up her then-boyfriend Condon. The pair never arrived at Jackson's parents' house. 

lebrea-jackson.png
LeBrea Jackson (credit: Aurora Police Department)

Her remains were found in a storage container near an abandoned truck stop outside Aguilar in Las Animas County on Jan. 6. The town of Aguilar is about 20 miles north of Trinidad.    

Condon will be sentenced in November. 

