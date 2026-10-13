Amendment 84 would change how Colorado ballots are verified

A CBS News poll finds 80% of people support requiring photo identification to vote. In Colorado, all you need is a recent utility bill to get a ballot and a valid signature for it to count.

Signatures are how election officials verify eligible voters. They compare the signature on the envelope to signatures on file from election and driver's license records.

If the signatures don't match, they contact the voter to make sure the signature is valid and the voter is eligible. If the person doesn't respond within 8 days, the ballot doesn't count.

Amendment 84 is an effort to make verification less subjective. It would require voters to include the last four digits of their Social Security, driver's license or Colorado identification card on their envelope with their signature.

If the numbers don't match those in the statewide voter registration database, then, just as when signatures don't match, election officials must contact the voter. The voter can verify their identity in person or electronically by showing a copy of their Social Security card, driver's license, identification card, U.S. passport, military identification card or tribal photo identification. Once again, they would have eight days to supply documents or their ballot won't count.

Seniors and voters with disabilities may submit other forms of identification.

Also, the forms of identification acceptable for in-person voting wouldn't change.

State analysts say the measure will increase state and local spending by up to $2.7 million in the first year and $1.2 million in subsequent years due to voter outreach, printing and additional staff to verify voters' information.

Supporters say Amendment 84 increases election security by requiring an additional form of verification that's not subjective like signatures. Most people, they say, have one of the eligible forms of identification, so it's not an inconvenience.

They say the measure will reassure the public that ineligible ballots aren't being counted.

Opponents say it could result in eligible ballots not being counted. They say voters concerned about privacy will also be less likely to use mail ballots. Signature verification, they argue, is effective, secure and convenient, and they say Amendment 84 creates an unnecessary burden.

Because the measure is constitutional, it requires 55% of the vote to pass, and the legislature can't easily repeal or change it.

In 2024, 92% of all ballots cast in Colorado were mail ballots.