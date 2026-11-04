Amendment 81, immigration status notification, rejected among Colorado voters

Colorado voters rejected Amendment 81, which would have required state and local law enforcement agencies to cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, in certain circumstances.

Right now, law enforcement agencies are barred from sharing personally identifying information with ICE without a court order.

Amendment 81 would have required those agencies to notify ICE if an individual in their custody is charged with a "crime of violence" or has a "prior felony conviction" and is in the country illegally, or if officers can't determine the person's legal status after making a "reasonable effort."

Law enforcement would have 72 hours after charges are filed to make the notification.

Opponents said it could lead to racial profiling, noting that the measure does not define what qualifies as a "reasonable effort" to determine legal status.

Supporters said racial profiling is already prohibited and that legal status is determined using standard identification and verification procedures, not subjective characteristics such as the color of someone's skin.