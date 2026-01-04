Ambulance in Aurora involved in crash with another vehicle

Officials say an ambulance was involved in a crash in Aurora late Sunday afternoon that left two people injured.

According to South Metro Fire Rescue, one of their medic units and another vehicle collided at S. Havana Street and Jewell Avenue just after 4 p.m. Authorities said there were no patients inside the unit, and no firefighters inside the ambulance were injured.

Two people were reportedly taken to local hospitals for treatment, but the extent of their injuries has not yet been released.

Photos from the scene show that the ambulance sustained damage to the corner of the front passenger side. The other vehicle sustained significant damage to its front end.

The crash is under investigation by the Aurora Police Department.