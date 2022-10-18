Watch CBS News
Local News

Amber Alert issued for 10-month-old out of Aurora

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Amber Alert issued for 10-month-old out of Aurora
Amber Alert issued for 10-month-old out of Aurora 00:20

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for a 10-month-old out of Aurora. Amyah Gordon is Black female and maybe with Alexis Mears who does not have custody of the child. 

amyah-gordon.jpg
A'myah Gordon  CBI

They may be in a white SUV last seen in the 14900 block of East Alameda Parkway in Aurora at 10:45 a.m.

alexis-mears.jpg
CBI

Amyah is described as a Black female with brown eyes, 10 months old, 1-foot-7 and 22 pounds. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored butterfly sweatshirt with grey sweatpants and pink Nike shoes with an orange swoosh. 

Alexis Mears, 18, is described as a Black female with brown eyes, 5-foot-4, 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black head scarf, grey sweatshirt and red sweatpants and black shoes. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on October 18, 2022 / 4:11 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.