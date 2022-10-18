Amber Alert issued for 10-month-old out of Aurora

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for a 10-month-old out of Aurora. Amyah Gordon is Black female and maybe with Alexis Mears who does not have custody of the child.

A'myah Gordon CBI

They may be in a white SUV last seen in the 14900 block of East Alameda Parkway in Aurora at 10:45 a.m.

CBI

Amyah is described as a Black female with brown eyes, 10 months old, 1-foot-7 and 22 pounds. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored butterfly sweatshirt with grey sweatpants and pink Nike shoes with an orange swoosh.

Alexis Mears, 18, is described as a Black female with brown eyes, 5-foot-4, 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black head scarf, grey sweatshirt and red sweatpants and black shoes.