Amazon opens $400 million Northern Colorado fulfillment center after years of construction

After years of construction and delays, Amazon has officially opened its massive fulfillment center in Loveland, bringing more than 1,100 employees into a facility that had largely sat unused since construction began.

The 3.5 million-square-foot building spans five stories and is roughly the size of 60 football fields. Amazon says it invested more than $400 million into the facility in Larimer County.

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The opening was marked with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by local elected officials and Amazon representatives.

Sam Bailey, Amazon senior manager of economic development policy, said the facility's workforce is expected to grow as the company enters its busiest time of year.

"Today, we employ over 1,100 associates as we ramp up toward that peak season. That will increase to meet our customer demand," Bailey said.

Inside, employees work alongside robotics and a network of more than 30 miles of conveyor belts to move products through the building.

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"We employ robotics to work alongside our associates, creating the safest place possible for employees to engage every day, delivering for our customers," Bailey said.

The facility sits between Northern Colorado Regional Airport and Interstate 25 in a location city officials say will become more valuable thanks to this major business development.

Loveland Mayor Patrick McFall said the project represents a shift toward more technology-focused industry in the city.

"The image that it gives Loveland bringing in technology into our region and being able to work with it within our city. I think that's the great part there," McFall said.

McFall acknowledged that he wished the facility could have opened more quickly, noting the city went through two different city councils in the time it took for the company to open the fulfillment center.

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"Obviously, I wish we could get sales tax on everything here. We can't, but between the jobs, the image, and just the aspect of the technology itself, I think is amazing for this city," McFall said.

The facility's economic impact is expected to extend beyond the city.

"We have folks up here that want to work. We have an area that people want to come to because of what we offer, and I think that's amazing," McFall said.

Amazon says the fulfillment center will support customers throughout a much larger region.

"Having this fulfillment center is not just an asset for Colorado, but for the Mountain West of the United States," Bailey said.

Amazon did not provide specifics about what caused the delays of opening the massive warehouse, even after the exterior and parking lot appeared to be completed well before 2026 began. The company only said it has other high-performing facilities and needed to determine the right time to launch the Loveland location.

Now, the once-quiet parking lot is filling with employees and their vehicles, while packages and automated systems are moving throughout the massive building.