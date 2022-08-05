Evergreen Town Race returns to help the Alpine Rescue Team

The Alpine Rescue Team has already come to the rescue of dozens of people this year, and this weekend community members can return the favor. The Evergreen Town Race is this weekend, Aug. 7, and proceeds go to support the all-volunteer organization.

(credit: CBS)

"We really just wanted to bring it into more of a festival atmosphere and bring the community into it and celebrate the Alpine Rescue Team and what they personify, which is unconditionally helping someone you don't know," said Kelly Brown, a hiker who was rescued by the team.

Brown isn't the only one, with more people moving to the state the team has been increasingly busy over the year. Increased calls mean the team needs more funds to continue to provide services.

(credit: Alpine Rescue Team)

Both the 5K and 10K courses wind gradually down Upper Bear Creek, with a finish near Evergreen Lake.

Evergreen Park & Recreation District

The Sunday morning run/walk is a point-to-point route. The 5k starts at the halfway point on the 10k course. Both distances have the same finish line. Dogs, wheelchairs and jogging strollers are allowed as well! And, if weather permits, a visit from a Flight For Life helicopter will occur with participants seeing it up close.

The 5k is $35 and the 10k is $45. For more details visit: https://www.evergreentownrace.org/Race/CO/Evergreen/EvergreenTownRace