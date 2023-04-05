Aloft Hotel closing after providing housing for 100 people during pandemic

After nearly three years of housing some of Denver's most vulnerable residents, the Aloft Hotel is closing its doors as a shelter. That means more than 100 people have been removed from the shelter.

According to the Salvation Army in Denver, there about 80 people still at the Aloft Hotel in search of housing. Right now they are working with HOST, Denver's Department of Housing Stability to screen residents for housing eligibility.

But there's still a possibility that at least 50 residents will have to resort to shelters or the streets.

Aloft Hotel resident, Guy Johnson is afraid he is one of the few that will be left with no housing, "They've arranged for me to go back to the rescue mission, a place I don't want to go back to."

His severe anxiety, amongst other disabilities, has kept him jobless and now he's lost hope about where he can live next.

CBS

"I have panic attacks a lot around crowds of people and in the rescue mission everyone sleeps out in the open in big rooms, I wouldn't be able to do that," said Johnson.

Denver used the Aloft Hotel as a homeless shelter during the COVID-19 pandemic, but FEMA funds were used to keep it going, and now it's closing.

Kristen Baluyot, Director of social services with the Salvation Army Denver, told CBS News Colorado they were immediately working with the city to help house these residents.

"Unfortunately this is the result of funds decreasing at a federal level," said Baluyot.

The Salvation Army says they've been working with the city and other organizations to ensure most residents either get permanent or bridge housing.

"Over 50 people have been moved out of the hotel since we received notice, which is actually pretty quick in terms of re-housing especially with the particular population staying at the hotel," said Baluyot.

She adds the state and behavioral health administration have helped more than 30 individuals get vouchers for housing.

CBS

But for those who may not get a voucher, organizations like the Housekeys Action Network Denver are hosting meetings.

Terese Howard, with the Housekeys Action Network Denver is helping lead these meetings, "We can't just dispose of our community members like that, these are elderly folks that have no other options, we have the resources in the city for everyone to have a place to live so we need to step up and do that."

Move-out day for these residents has been broken down into two phases. The first move-out phase is on April 15.

This is one of two protective action hotels closing down, the other is Park Avenue Inn which will close at the end of June.