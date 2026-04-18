"All Clear" emergency alert mistakenly sent to everyone following robbery arrest, Denver police say

Many people across the Denver metro area were surprised to suddenly receive an "All Clear" alert on their phones on Saturday afternoon.

The Denver Police Department says the alert was linked to a robbery that occurred at the intersection of Gunnison Drive and Zuni Street earlier Saturday. When officers responded, they issued a shelter-in-place order for a one-block radius around the area.

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Police said that two suspects fled into a nearby residence and were later arrested. No one was injured during the incident.

An "All Clear" alert was intended to be sent to the residents under the shelter-in-place order, but was mistakenly sent to "everyone" instead, the DPD says. The department said police are working with the Department of Safety/Denver 911 to determine why the alert was sent further than intended.

A similar issue occurred in January, when Denver's Public Safety Department sent out an alert to cell phones across the city regarding a localized shelter-in-place order.