Colorado Bureau of Investigation announces arrest of longtime wanted fugitive Alejandro Gamboa-Miranda

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has announced the arrest of a longtime fugitive for ID theft and drug charges. The CBI received a tip about Alejandro Gamboa-Miranda, also known as Javier Gomez, in April. 

He had two active warrants, one dating back to 2005, for ID theft and drug charges. 

alejandro-gamboa-miranda-mug.jpg
Alejandro Gamboa-Miranda  CBI

According to the CBI, Gamboa-Miranda, 49, worked in the late 1990s to establish two identities: One under his real name and a second one under the name Javier Gomez.

Investigators said that he was able to live for decades using both identifications to avoid arrest. He also had multiple warrants under the false name. 

The CBI conducted surveillance at his home after receiving the tip and he was arrested on Wednesday morning in the 2700 block of Larimer Street in Denver and taken to the Denver County Jail. 

The CBI said the Denver Police Department assisted in the investigation. 

First published on May 25, 2023 / 11:25 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

