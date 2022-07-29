Alejandro Blanco held for investigation of first-degree murder
Police in Denver arrested Alejandro Blanco for investigation of first-degree murder. Blanco, 32, is accused in the murder of Sergio Ordonez Valencia.
The murder occurred about 11:15 p.m. on July 20 in the area of 4800 North High Street.
Blanco is also being held for investigation of three counts of attempted first-degree murder with extreme indifference.
