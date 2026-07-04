Aldi expanding into Colorado, applies for permits at two Denver locations

The global discount supermarket chain Aldi recently announced plans to expand into the Colorado market, opening 50 stores within the next two years.

The German-based grocery chain has built a cult following over the years for its quality and efficiency, offering goods to customers at low prices. It is known for a no frills approach, using original shipping boxes for displays, offering its own product brands instead of larger brands, and having shoppers bag their own groceries to save on operating costs and keep prices down.

An Overcast view of Aldi Market, which stands for Albrecht Discount. ALDI is a Global Discount Supermarket Chain that Originated in Germany M. Suhail / Getty Images

Aldi uses a coin-operated cart system in which shoppers insert a quarter to unlock a cart. The quarter is returned when the cart is placed back where it belongs, which eliminates the need to hire staff for cart retrieval. The grocer also offers local weekly ads to help shoppers save more.

"One in three U.S. households shopped at ALDI this past year, and in 2026 we're focused on making it even easier for customers to shop our aisles first," said Atty McGrath, CEO, ALDI U.S. "That means bringing ALDI to even more neighborhoods, upgrading our website and planning additional distribution centers to keep our shelves stocked with the products our shoppers love."

Now in its 50th year, the company continues to expand, with plans to open 180 stores across 31 states this year alone. Over the next few years, the grocer has plans to expand into Colorado for the first time.

Aldi says 50 stores are set to open over the next two years in the Denver and Colorado Springs markets. According to Denver's Permitting and Licensing Center, projects for locations at 18453 E 57th Ave. and 9111 E 40th Ave. were filed on July 1.

Aldi

The new stores in Colorado will be supported by an accompanying distribution center. Aldi says the distribution center alone is expected to bring hundreds of new jobs to the region, boosting the local economy.

The company is also modernizing its website, making it easier for customers who prefer to shop for groceries online. Product recommendations for re-ordering, expanded nutritional information, shoppable recipes and tools for meal planning will be included. The website will also help customers who visit the store plan their trips and locate the products they need to save time.