Aldi announces over 50 stores coming to Denver, Colorado Springs; distribution center coming to Aurora

Grocery store giant Aldi announced on Monday that on the company's 50th anniversary, over 50 stores and a distribution center will be built in Colorado.

This marks the first time the stores will be built in Colorado, following years of popular demand and rumors among consumers. The move is part of a massive, $9 billion expansion in which the company, known for its low prices, said it would be building 180 new stores across 31 states.

In addition to the 50 stores in the Denver metro area and Colorado Springs area, the German-based company said it will be building a distribution center in Aurora, which, in itself, is expected to bring hundreds of jobs to the area. The first round of stores are expected to be built over the next two years, and the distribution center is projected to be completed by 2029.

"One in three U.S. households shopped at ALDI this past year, and in 2026 we're focused on making it even easier for customers to shop our aisles first," Aldi U.S. CEO Atty McGrath said in a statement. "That means bringing ALDI to even more neighborhoods, upgrading our website and planning additional distribution centers to keep our shelves stocked with the products our shoppers love."

An Aldi grocery store is seen in Delano, California in a 2022 Getty Images file photo. hapabapa / Getty Images

The exact locations of the stores have not yet been announced, and they'll likely need to go through local planning and development boards and city and town councils or county commissions for approval.

"These strategic investments are all about making sure customers can continue to count on us for the quality, affordable groceries and enjoyable shopping experience they love," McGrath said. "As we look ahead to our next 50 years in the U.S., we'll continue to earn shopper loyalty by staying true to what's made ALDI successful: keeping things simple and delivering real value."