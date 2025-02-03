Delay in new air traffic controller contract leads to substitution in Colorado from DEN for ECE

Delay in new air traffic controller contract leads to substitution from DEN for ECE

Delay in new air traffic controller contract leads to substitution from DEN for ECE

During a transition between contracted companies providing air traffic controller service for the Eagle County Regional Airport, crews from Denver were tapped to fill in some gaps of staffing over the weekend.

Eagle County Regional Airport CBS

"Saturday and Sunday, they had an hour around 11:15 to 12:15 each day, and then we closed up at 4:45 each day instead of 7 oclock," David Reid, Director of Aviation at the Eagle County Regional Airport, said. "Our normal time to close the tower, so it was during those windows that they took over monitoring the traffic."

The reason is a bit more complex for the sudden gap in staffing. Basically, the Federal Aviation Administration is in charge of the airspace at EGE, and therefore, in charge of the staffing for air traffic controllers. EGE was given the heads up the FAA was planning to switch companies it contracted the work with late last year, but when it came time to move to the new company, it said it needed more time with the old company while the new one got ready.

"We were notified to extend the transition so late, it was Friday afternoon that we got this word, so to accommodate for days off and breaks, and that turnover," Reid said, explaining the need for subs. "The weekend was an impact but moving forward we won't have those times."

CBS

Reid could not outright confirm issues with staffing the new team is exactly what is happening, but did say this:

"I would say that is a reasonable way to look at it, but again I'm not privy to those conversations."

Reid said it is no secret that the FAA has struggled to keep staffing for air traffic controllers not only in Colorado, but across the country.

"It is typical throughout the system," Reid said. "That is probably why they are extending that system 60 days."

EGE does not expect any further need for backup crews now that they are anticipating an additional 60 days with the original company. Reid said there was never a point where air traffic safety was impacted during the substitutions.