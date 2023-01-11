Air Force Academy Cadet Hunter Brown dies on his way to class, academy says

A 21-year-old U.S. Air Force Academy cadet died Monday while he was on his way to class.

Cadet Hunter Brown experienced a medical emergency Monday, the academy said in a statement. The exact nature of the emergency remains unclear.

"With heavy hearts we share the loss of a cadet. C3C Hunter Brown died Monday after suffering a medical emergency while on his way to class," the academy tweeted Tuesday. "Our thoughts are with his family, friends, teammates and fellow cadets."

U.S. Air Force Academy

Brown was listed on the academy's football roster, stating he was a sophomore from Lake Charles, Louisiana, reported CBS News Colorado news partner KKTV.

"Hunter was a standout offensive lineman on the Falcon football team and was well-respected in his squadron," Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, U.S. Air Force Academy superintendent, said in a statement. "The entire U.S. Air Force Academy mourns his loss, and our hearts and condolences are with his family, his squadron, and all who were touched by this incredible young man."

Brown was assigned to Cadet Squadron 16 and was pursuing a major in management, a minor in French, and had completed back-to-back winning seasons in 2021 and 2022 with Falcon football. Brown graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School in May 2021.

"Our players, staff and entire Academy have been so blessed and fortunate to have Hunter as a part of our lives. He was a pure joy to coach and have as a teammate," said Troy Calhoun, head football coach. "He was tough, a great worker, and no one unselfishly pulled harder for others than Hunter. His mom and dad, Candyce and Dustin, raised a wonderful son who made each of us a better person. We love our great brother, and our thoughts and prayers are with Hunter's incredible soul and his family."

The Air Force Office of Special Investigations and El Paso County Sheriff's Office are investigating the death, which the academy says is standard protocol for any military member/on-base death.