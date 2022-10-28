"Ain't Too Proud" chronicles the life and times of The Temptations, on stage now at DCPA

The Temptations were one of the most popular music acts throughout the 1960s and 1970s, yet their music continues to attract audiences of all generations to this day. Now their music and story are coming to the stage at the Buell Theater thanks to the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.

"Ain't Too Proud," a musical, is now showing at the DCPA until Nov. 6.

"People are going to experience the Temptations as if they are in their prime in the '60s and '70s," said Harrell Holmes Jr., who portrays Melvin Franklin in the Tony Award-winning production. "It is the Temptations. They have so many hits."

Holmes Jr. said landing a role in the musical was, in a sense, destined for him. He grew up just outside of Detroit, near where The Temptations were founded. He grew up listening to their music, and at age 18 he was selected to receive a scholarship through Motown.

"I'm actually part of the Motown family, in a sense," Holmes Jr. said.

The night he received his scholarship Motown was honoring the Temptations. He was able to meet Otis Williams, one of The Temptations.

"He told me, 'With that voice, you might be a bass for me one day.' I guess he spoke that into existence," Holmes Jr. said. "It is a dream come true, being from Michigan I grew up with the Motown sound. The temptations were the reason I started singing when I was 7 years old. To now portray a temptation every night is a dream come true."

Ain't Too Proud follows the journey to fame for The Temptations, highlighting both their highs and lows along the way. Holmes Jr. said he enjoys how the storyline highlights how music and love always remained throughout the journey.

"Through all the ups and downs of it, the love always prevails and the music always prevails and will last forever," Holmes Jr. said.

Holmes Jr. invited people of all generations to attend the show, saying he is always thrilled to see kids and grandparents enjoying the music from the view on stage.

"We have crowds from little kids to people in their 80s," Holmes Jr. said. "It will make you cry, it will make you laugh. But, most of all it will keep you dancing and singing, some come out and see it."

