Adams County deputies chase suspects after shots fired, ends with closure on US-36

US-36 was closed between Federal Boulevard and Sheridan Boulevard early on Wednesday for an investigation conducted by Adams County deputies.

According to Adams County Sheriff's tweets, deputies were pursuing suspects who are accused of firing shots of deputies. A suspect vehicle was stopped on US-36 using tactical maneuvers, and everyone in the suspect car were taken into custody.

The stretch between Sheridan and Federal stayed closed as of 4 a.m., and the sheriff's office did not have an estimate for the roadway to be back open in either direction.

There was no immediate information about what led to the encounter with the suspects between deputies, or where they first ran into each other.

Drivers were advised to find a different route to travel if they were in the area on Wednesday morning.