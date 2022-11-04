Watch CBS News
Human remains discovered near Adam's Park identified

The Routt County Coroner's Office announced a positive identification of the unknown human remains found near Adam's Park. The remains were positively identified as Jacob Michael Cyr of Treynor, Iowa.

Cyr was reported missing on Aug. 8 from the Rainbow Gathering after traveling to Colorado to attend Fourth of July festivities. An out-of-state hunter discovered skull remains north of Adam's Park in the afternoon on Sept. 4. 

Dog teams located more skeletal human remains about a mile from where the skull was found. The remains were collected by the Routt County Coroner. 

The Coroner's Office utilized dental records that were compared with the remains by two different dentists.

The Routt County Sheriff's Office, along with the Coroner's Office, consulted with a forensic anthropologist and a pathologist who both examined the remains. The cause and manner of death are undetermined and remains under investigation. 

