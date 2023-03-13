Adams County Sheriff's deputies search for suspect in sports bar shooting
Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff's Office continued their search Monday for a suspect in a shooting that happened at a sports bar over the weekend. The shooting happened at Ugly Dog Sports Cafe at 13th and Cortez Street in Adams County.
Two people were rushed to the hospital, one with critical injuries.
The investigation continued Monday.
