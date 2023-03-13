Watch CBS News
Local News

Adams County Sheriff's deputies search for suspect in sports bar shooting

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff's Office continued their search Monday for a suspect in a shooting that happened at a sports bar over the weekend. The shooting happened at Ugly Dog Sports Cafe at 13th and Cortez Street in Adams County.

Two people were rushed to the hospital, one with critical injuries. 

The investigation continued Monday. 

First published on March 13, 2023 / 11:45 AM

