Several roads in Adams County closed due to flooding, damage

By CBSColorado.com Staff

CBS Colorado

Several roads in Adams County remained closed on Tuesday and will remain closed until further notice. Many of these roads are flooded or damaged. 

Adams County

Those roads include 15th Ave., from Bradbury-Krebs Rd. to Xmore Rd.; 168th Ave., from Mimosa Rd. to Leader Rd.; E. 112th Ave., from Tower Rd. to Third Creek; 72nd Ave., from Byers Calhoun Rd. to 88th Ave. 

For more information, call 303.853.7137.  

First published on June 13, 2023 / 2:10 PM

