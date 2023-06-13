Several roads in Adams County closed due to flooding, damage

Several roads in Adams County remained closed on Tuesday and will remain closed until further notice. Many of these roads are flooded or damaged.

Adams County

The following roads are currently closed to the public and will remain closed until further notice:



15th Ave., from Bradbury-Krebs Rd. to Xmore Rd.

168th Ave., from Mimosa Rd. to Leader Rd.

E. 112th Ave., from Tower Rd. to Third Creek



For more information, call 303.853.7137.