Several roads in Adams County closed due to flooding, damage
Several roads in Adams County remained closed on Tuesday and will remain closed until further notice. Many of these roads are flooded or damaged.
Those roads include 15th Ave., from Bradbury-Krebs Rd. to Xmore Rd.; 168th Ave., from Mimosa Rd. to Leader Rd.; E. 112th Ave., from Tower Rd. to Third Creek; 72nd Ave., from Byers Calhoun Rd. to 88th Ave.
For more information, call 303.853.7137.
