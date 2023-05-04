Adams County wants to tackle housing, mental health with funding from American Rescue Plan

Adams County has received a "once in a lifetime opportunity" thanks to a nearly $50 million loan from the federal government in the second round of American Rescue Plan funds.

Adams County used the first round of American Rescue Plan dollars to help with some immediate needs.

The county gave a lot of those funds to community partners and nonprofits. The second time around they want to tackle housing and mental health through bigger projects and long-term investments.

The sad reality for too many Adams County residents is trouble finding and keeping housing.

"Can I pay my rent today? Do I have to choose between paying my bills or going out and purchasing food?" said Debra Bristol, executive director of Brighton Housing Authority. She says she hears those questions daily.

An estimated 4,500 people are homeless in Adams County. That's why the county is using the second round of American Rescue Plan funds, totaling $48,550,500 to tackle the issue.

"It's exciting for us to have the opportunity, kinda a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to really lean in on the things impacting our community," said Adams County Commissioner, Steve O'Dorisio. "Housing, homelessness, mental health, are really the things we're hearing the most are impacting our constituents."

Nearly $30 million will go to housing development, including tiny home villages, domestic violence respite housing, and the $7 million purchase of nearly six acres in Brighton where the city plans to build an affordable housing development down the road.

"We knew we could apply the funds towards acquiring land. Meet the deadlines while still supporting that larger goal," said Director of Community and Economic Development, Jenni Hall.

Adams County hopes to get started on that soon but has no timeline yet.

That land is in Brighton next to First Presbyterian Church as the county hopes it will one day house over a hundred affordable housing units.

The county is investing nearly $10 million in mental and behavioral health, including early childhood prevention, wraparound services and homeless outreach.

"We do have a lot of people experiencing homelessness who are not able to access mental and behavioral health services," said Poverty Reduction Manager, Paolo Diaz.

County outreach staff have increased from from three to 24 people in the past few years.

A big piece of the funding is going towards domestic violence prevention, because new data says the number one reason people become homeless in Adams County is domestic violence.

In addition to respite housing, the county is working with the District Attorney on setting up a Family Justice Center.

The remaining $10 million will go to funding the county's new health department.