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Adams County Fair kicks off with lamb showmanship show, all things Colorado

By
Brian Sherrod
Brian Sherrod
First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter
Brian Sherrod is a multimedia journalist and the First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter at CBS News Colorado. Share your story ideas with him by sending an email to yourreporter@cbs.com.
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Country concerts, carnival rides, and, of course, a rodeo are just some of the activities that the Adams County Fair has for everyone this weekend.

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The Adams County Fair CBS

Festivities with the lamb showmanship show kicked off Wednesday morning at the Adams County Fairgrounds. The 4H kids say it is a lot of work to teach their lambs to listen, but they learn obedience.

"I practice three times a week and two times a day," Mollie Sauer, 4H Showmanship Show Winner. "I wash their legs pretty good."

There will also be shows with goats, swine, and beef. You even get a chance to do a meet and greet with all of the animals.

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CBS

While at the Adams County Fair, you can enjoy the carnival rides, fair games, and fast rides. There are also country concerts, including Brett Hendrix, Global Sound, and Rooster.

The fair runs through Aug. 2. All of the events at the Adams County Fair are free. Find a list of events for the fair online

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