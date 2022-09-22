Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead in crash with car, semi-truck on I-25 south of 84th Ave in Adams County

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

1 dead in crash with car, semi-truck on I-25 south of 84th Ave in Adams County
1 dead in crash with car, semi-truck on I-25 south of 84th Ave in Adams County 00:33

One person was killed in a crash with a car and a semi-truck on Interstate 25 just south of 84th Ave in Adams County on Thursday morning. 

i-25-deadly-crash-adams-county.png
CDOT

According to Adams County Fire, the driver of a car was dead when crews responded to a crash they were involved in with a semi on I-25 northbound lanes. Another person involved was injured and taken to the hospital. 

CDOT shows three lanes in northbound traffic was shut down as of 11 a.m.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area if possible. 

A separate crash caused delays earlier in the day after a tanker truck rolled on the interstate and had a gas spill. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on September 22, 2022 / 11:20 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.