1 dead in crash with car, semi-truck on I-25 south of 84th Ave in Adams County

One person was killed in a crash with a car and a semi-truck on Interstate 25 just south of 84th Ave in Adams County on Thursday morning.

According to Adams County Fire, the driver of a car was dead when crews responded to a crash they were involved in with a semi on I-25 northbound lanes. Another person involved was injured and taken to the hospital.

CDOT shows three lanes in northbound traffic was shut down as of 11 a.m.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area if possible.

Crews responding to an accident involving a car and a semi-trailer on I-25NB and 84th Ave. Unfortunately upon arrival, the driver of the car was found DOA and another patient was taken to a local hospital. Expect traffic delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/L1EOe68KhE — Adams County Fire (@adamscountyfire) September 22, 2022

A separate crash caused delays earlier in the day after a tanker truck rolled on the interstate and had a gas spill.