Commissioners in a Colorado county are asking their treasurer to resign

The Adams County Board of Commissioners is asking an elected official in the Colorado county to resign following an investigation this year into Treasurer Alex Villagran's conduct with county employees. Villagran has refused to step down and didn't participate in the independent investigation.

The investigation was conducted by Employment Matters LLC Flynn Investigations Group and found Villagran made various unwelcome and offensive remarks of a sexual nature to employees of the county. It also states he made physical contact with employees that was unwanted, "such as adjusting a female employee's bra strap" and kissing an employee on the forehead.

"We are deeply disappointed with this situation. However, Adams County remains committed to a safe and respectful environment for employees and visitors alike," said Adams County Commission Chair Lynn Baca in a press release.

CBS Colorado reached out to Villagran for comment and had not heard back as of Friday evening, however his lawyer stated in the report that he "denies much of what is alleged and asserts that he has never treated any employees of his office or of other offices in Adams County differently in any manner based on the sex of such employee."

"He has always strived to treat all employees the same and has not in any way treated any employee different based on the sex or gender of any individual," his lawyer's statement reads in part.

Villagran has one more year in his current term.