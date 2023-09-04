Adams County reports Labor Day weekend DUI enforcement numbers
Adams County is reporting its Labor Day weekend DUI enforcement numbers. The Colorado State Patrol teamed up with local law enforcement across Colorado to target impaired drivers for the holiday weekend.
For Adams County, a total of 119 contacts were made with drivers and 16 of those resulted in DUI arrests.
There are no known DUI or serious injury crashes in the Adams County targeted areas during the enforcement period.
