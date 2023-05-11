Adams County closes roads due to flooding

Several roadways were closed in Adams County on Thursday due to flooding and heavy rain. The roadways are considered unsafe and will remain unpassable to the public until flood waters recede and repairs are made.

Adams County

The following roads are currently closed to the public:

26th Ave., between Yulle Rd. and Wolf Creek Rd.

64th Ave., between Piggott Rd. and Wolf Creek Rd.

Piggott Rd.. from 80th Ave. to 88th Ave.

Old Victory Rd., between Hwy. 36 to Hwy. 79

72nd Ave., from Bradbury-Krebs Rd. to Xmore Rd.

For more information on the road closures please call 303.853.7137.