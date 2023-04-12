16-year-old girl killed in hit-and-run at 76th Avenue, Leyden Street in Adams County

A 16-year-old girl was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Adams County on Tuesday night, and Colorado State Patrol is searching for a suspect. Investigators want the public's help to identify the car and the driver.

According to the CSP press release, the teen was hit while she was in the crosswalk of the intersection with 76th Avenue and Leyden Street at around 7:45 p.m. CSP investigators determined the victim was walking south across 76th when the Magnum was eastbound on 76th and hit her before leaving the scene.

Image of actual suspect vehicle. COLORADO STATE PATROL

Investigators say it was the driver of a red Dodge Magnum that hit and killed the teen, never stopping to help her. The suspect had not been identified by troopers at the time of the press release.

The Dodge should have damage to the front headlights. Investigators did not have information for the vehicle's license plate at the time of the press release.

Anyone with information can call Colorado State Patrol at at 303-239-4501. You can reference the case number — 1D231494.