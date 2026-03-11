Adams City High School locked down, large police presence northeast of Denver

A high school northeast of Denver is on lockdown after Commerce City police said they received a report of a bomb threat.

Police from multiple agencies were in the process of searching the school just before 2 p.m. Parents are being told to avoid the area of the school to let police search the premises and to keep people away.

Commerce City police originally notified the public just after 1 p.m. They've since said that no injuries have been reported, but students, parents, and people in the area should expect a large police presence from departments across the Denver metro area.

A large police presence was seen at Adams City High School in Commerce City, Colorado, on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. CBS

Roberto Lopez was outside the school and said he was waiting to hear from his son.

"We're calling him; he's in there, and we don't know what's going on right now," he said. "He answered us (earlier) and says that he's OK, but right now he's not answering."

He said he's been hearing unconfirmed reports from other parents, but police have not confirmed anything about the incident yet.

Other parents and grandparents outside the school told CBS News Colorado said they were concerned and had not yet gotten information from police or school district officials.