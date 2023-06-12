Golfer Adam Hadwin tackled by security while celebrating Nick Taylor's Canadian Open win

Pro golfer Adam Hadwin was tackled by a security guard on Sunday as Nick Taylor celebrated winning the Canadian Open in his homeland.

Taylor became the first Canadian in 69 years to win his country's national open, after sinking a 72-foot eagle putt in the fourth playoff hole between him and Tommy Fleetwood. The history-making winning shot prompted fellow Canadian players, including Hadwin, to celebrate.

A slow-motion video from the tournament's Twitter account showed Hadwin run over to Taylor with a flowing champagne bottle before being tackled by a security guard that mistook him for a fan.

The takedown did not put a damper on the revelry. Hadwin told the Associated Press that he had so much adrenaline that the tackle didn't phase him.

"I'm not sure that any one of us predicted a 72-foot eagle putt," Hadwin said, adding, "what a way to go." He tweeted a photo of the moment and joked that it should be displayed in the Louvre.

Put it in the Louvre! pic.twitter.com/ucQUqRhsM1 — adam hadwin (@ahadwingolf) June 12, 2023

Hadwin's wife, Jessica, said on Twitter that he is "still among the land of the living and in true Canadian form, apologized to the security guard for being tackled."

For Taylor, winning the tournament was a goal he'd dreamed of since he was young.

"It's a tournament that we've circled on our calendar since probably junior golf," Taylor said Sunday. "To kind of break that curse, if you want to call it, is — I'm pretty speechless. I don't think it's going to sink in for quite some time what happened today."