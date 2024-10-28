Just Announced: Actors Anthony Mackie, Ben Chaplin coming to Denver Film Festival

Denver Film Festival starts on November 1st, 2024, and organizers are still finalizing guests for the 10-day festival. Award-winning actor Anthony Mackie will be joining director George Nolfi for the screening of their new film.

"He's here with a film called 'Elevation,' which is actually set in the Rocky Mountain region, and more importantly was shot right here in Boulder, so we've got some great ties," said Kevin Smith, CEO of Denver Film. "He'll be here on Monday the 4th and we're looking forward to having him."

In addition to Mackie, actor Ben Chaplin will be coming to Denver for the screening of his film 'September 5.' The Tim Fehlbaum directed feature recounts the hostage crisis during the 1972 Munich Olympics and how ABC covered it.

Some previously announced guests to the Festival this year include, actress and film director Joan Chen, actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson, actress Patricia Clarkson.

"One of the great things this year is that we have almost too many amazing films. I think we've been very lucky to get almost everything that we wanted, and so as part of that, we've really had to spread out the number of red carpets that we have. We'll have them kind of across the festival this year, a number at the Denver Botanic Gardens, the MCA/Holiday Theater, and obviously, the Ellie Caulkins Opera House," Smith explained.

"Saturday Night" will be receiving the 5280 Award at this year's festival, which is an award for collaborative effort. Writer/director Alan Reitman will be coming to Denver for a panel discussion after the screening. The co-writer, the cinematographer and two of the actors of the movie will be apart of that panel discussion also.

"Gabriel LaBelle who plays Lorne Michael and Cory Michael Smith who plays Chevy Chase. You wouldn't even know it's not Chevy Chase, he is unreal in this film," Smith explained.

LINK: For the full lineup & tickets to the Denver Film Festival

The Denver Film Festival kicks on Friday, November 1, 2024 and runs through November 10, 2024.