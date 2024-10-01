Denver Film releases program for 47th Festival

Denver Film puts on one of the largest regional film festivals in the nation. Over the course of 10-days, the festival will screen 185 films including feature films, documentaries, and shorts. There will be red carpet events, panel discussions, and industry insiders. The Denver Film Festival opens with a Red Carpet presentation of "The Piano Lesson," which is the latest August Wilson adaptation. It's produced by Denzel Washington and is the directorial debut of Malcolm Washington. Write Virgil Williams will receive Denver Film's Excellence in Writing award.

"The Centerpiece will be on Friday, November 8th at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House," said Matt Campbell, Artistic Director for Denver Film. "This has some local connections. It's called 'The Order.' It's starring Jude Law and Nicholas Hoult. It's based on a book co-written by Denver City Councilman Kevin Flynn, who will be on hand for conversation afterward."

"September 5" Paramount Pictures

The festival will close with "September 5," which recounts the 1972 Munich Olympic hostage crisis from the perspective of the ABC Sports crew and their coverage of the event. The film stars Peter Sarsgaard and John Magaro. In addition to screening some of the most-talked about films of the year, Denver Film Festival hosts many special guests.

"We're very excited to have Patricia Clarkson be the recipient of our Cassavetes Award, which is our most prestigious honor. She'll be in attendance with the film, 'Lilly.' Marianne Jean-Baptiste will receive Denver Film's Excellence in Acting award. She'll be in town for a screening of 'Hard Truths,'" Campbell explained.

This year's lineup also includes "Better Man," a biopic about British pop sensation Robbie Williams; "The Brutalist," which is an epic tale of how a Hungarian Jew captures the American Dream in the years after World War II; "The Room Next Door" starting Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton; "Emilia Perez," which is garnering early Oscar buzz; "Blitz;" "Oh, Canada;" and "The Last Showgirl."

The Denver Film Festival has a 47-year history. Organizers are always looking for new, innovative ways to boost attendance and garner interest.

"For example, last year, we started the 5280 Award. This is an award for collaboration of film making for a larger studio film that's already been theatrically released. Last year, we gave that to 'Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse"; and this year, it will be going to 'Saturday Night,' which is the new film that is coming out in a few weeks about the first episode of Saturday Night Live. We'll have Jason Reitman, the Director, plus the cast and crew in attendance to talk about the film," Campbell told CBS News Colorado.

LINK: 47th Denver Film Festival

The Denver Film Festival runs November 1 – November 10, 2024. Tickets go on sale for Denver Film members on Thursday, October 3, 2024; and for the general public on Friday, October 4, 2024.