Watch CBS News
Local News

Activities limited on Clear Creek west of Denver due to dangerous conditions, officials say

By
Austen Erblat
Digital Producer, CBS Colorado
Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.
Read Full Bio
Austen Erblat

/ CBS Colorado

Some activities on Clear Creek, a popular waterway west of Denver, have been curtailed due to high water levels and other dangerous conditions, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said on Monday.

The restrictions went into effect at noon and limit swimming, body surfing, rafting, tubing, and the use of belly boats. Some watercraft are exempt, including kayaks, whitewater canoes, multi-chambered professionally guided rafts, and river boards, but people are encouraged to "observe extreme caution due to the safety concerns surrounding swift moving water and floating debris," the sheriff's office said.

Tubbing Clear Creek
People cool off from the summer heat while tubing Clear Creek on Aug. 10, 2021 in Golden, Colorado. RJ Sangosti//The Denver Post via Getty Images

The restrictions extend from the western boundary of unincorporated Jefferson County, near Clear Creek Canyon Park, through the east side of the city of Golden, including Vancouver Park, and the restrictions will remain in effect until water levels go down, officials said.

The sheriff's office cited water temperature, blasted rock, undercut rocks, potential strainers, and other safety considerations, as water height and flows continue to rise amid snow melt.

Violators might be fined up to $100, the sheriff's office said. Anyone partaking in the exempted activities are required to wear U.S. Coast Guard-approved flotation devices and helmets.

Austen Erblat

Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.