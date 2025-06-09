Activities limited on Clear Creek west of Denver due to dangerous conditions, officials say

Some activities on Clear Creek, a popular waterway west of Denver, have been curtailed due to high water levels and other dangerous conditions, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said on Monday.

The restrictions went into effect at noon and limit swimming, body surfing, rafting, tubing, and the use of belly boats. Some watercraft are exempt, including kayaks, whitewater canoes, multi-chambered professionally guided rafts, and river boards, but people are encouraged to "observe extreme caution due to the safety concerns surrounding swift moving water and floating debris," the sheriff's office said.

People cool off from the summer heat while tubing Clear Creek on Aug. 10, 2021 in Golden, Colorado. RJ Sangosti//The Denver Post via Getty Images

The restrictions extend from the western boundary of unincorporated Jefferson County, near Clear Creek Canyon Park, through the east side of the city of Golden, including Vancouver Park, and the restrictions will remain in effect until water levels go down, officials said.

The sheriff's office cited water temperature, blasted rock, undercut rocks, potential strainers, and other safety considerations, as water height and flows continue to rise amid snow melt.

Violators might be fined up to $100, the sheriff's office said. Anyone partaking in the exempted activities are required to wear U.S. Coast Guard-approved flotation devices and helmets.