ACE mentor program helps Colorado students jumpstart careers in construction

A program in Colorado is shaping the next generation of builders, designers, and engineers.

The ACE Mentor program gives high school students real-world insight into careers in construction.

Seniors Anna Ramirez and Gavin Zaslav are participating in the program and taking an eco-friendly approach for their final project. They are designing a fictional tiny home community.

"So, we are kind of thinking like a transition from those who were living in vans back to normal life ...also just people who want to transition in general to a new lifestyle," said Zaslav.

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The ACE mentor program gives students like Ramirez and Zaslav an opportunity to connect with industry professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, giving them insight into the industry.

"This is really about giving students exposure to an industry they may not otherwise see," shared Vanessa Valerio, the board chair for the program. She says she knows firsthand how essential this program is for students, having been an immigrant student herself.

"I really wish I had something like this when I was in school. It's a guide," said Valerio.

For Ramirez, who came to the U.S. recently from Colombia, this is her guide to becoming an architect in the future.

"It's been helping me a lot with the process," said Valerio.

More than 200 students across Colorado are participating in the program and being guided by industry mentors.

Valerio says the program is especially important as industries face workforce shortages. She says many students. especially from immigrant backgrounds, lack access to these opportunities.

"Our industry needs a workforce, and we are basically creating a pipeline for the workforce," said Valerio.

The key is to give students hands-on experience and prepare them for a career in the industry.

"If you don't have the money, you don't necessarily need to go to a four-year program, you can get in the trades, and we can connect you with the trades as well," said Valerio.

It's a program essential for students like Zaslav who say his dream is to design a ski resort.

"It has set me up with knowledge that I need to work and meet people and actually hold conversations and learn about what I want to do in the future," said Zaslav.

The program is free for students, funded by donations from companies in the industry, and powered by volunteers.

At the end of the program, projects like the tiny home community will be judged, and students have an opportunity to earn scholarships.

The Blueprint for Success event will take place Thursday, April 23rd at the CU Denver, College of Architecture and Planning.