Above average temperatures across Colorado before winter conditions return

Daytime highs on Sunday will be well above average in the 60s across the Denver metro area, but we're back to winter conditions by Monday night into Tuesday.

Ahead of the rain and snow, a Red Flag Warning has been posted for southeast Colorado on Monday due to the warm, windy and dry conditions.

Late Monday into Tuesday, the strong winds are expected with gusts up to 70 mph possible. A High Wind Watch is in place for portions of eastern and southern Colorado.

Monday will start out dry and mild for the Denver metro area with rain and snow showers developing in the high county. By Monday afternoon it's possible for a thunderstorm to develop along with rain showers across the I-25 corridor. Monday overnight into Tuesday morning as the temperature drops the rain will switch to snow across the Front Range. A Winter Storm Watch begins Monday afternoon over the mountains and Monday evening over the plains and runs through Tuesday afternoon. Monday into Tuesday a Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the Southern Mountains.

There could be significant travel impacts across eastern Colorado with possible blizzard conditions due to the snow and strong winds. The forecast is still uncertain due to the storm track and the change from rain to snow. At this point, it looks like the heaviest snow will fall in the Front Range Mountains and east of Denver, but a shift in the storm track could shift the heavy snow back into the Denver area.

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Tuesday for the wind, cold and snow. By Tuesday evening, the storm will clear out. We are watching another storm system that could bring another round of snow Thursday into Friday. By next weekend, conditions will be back in the 50s and 60s.