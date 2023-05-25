Abandoned bear cub rescued from tree in Colorado Springs

An abandoned bear cub was rescued from a tree in Colorado Springs. Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the cub's mom was nowhere in sight and the cub appeared to be abandoned.

Once they got the cub out of the tree officers said at only 15 pounds, the cub is too small to survive on its own.

CPW worked with Colorado Springs Utilities to get the little cub down from the tree.

The cub will be cared for at the CPW rehabilitation facility where it will stay until it is big enough and strong enough to be released back into the wild.