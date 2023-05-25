Watch CBS News
Abandoned bear cub rescued from tree in Colorado Springs

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

An abandoned bear cub was rescued from a tree in Colorado Springs. Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the cub's mom was nowhere in sight and the cub appeared to be abandoned. 

cpw-bear-cub-1-copy.jpg
Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Once they got the cub out of the tree officers said at only 15 pounds, the cub is too small to survive on its own. 

cpw-bear-cub-2-copy.jpg
Colorado Parks and Wildlife

CPW worked with Colorado Springs Utilities to get the little cub down from the tree. 

cpw-bear-cub-6-copy.jpg
Colorado Parks and Wildlife

The cub will be cared for at the CPW rehabilitation facility where it will stay until it is big enough and strong enough to be released back into the wild. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First.

First published on May 25, 2023 / 4:16 PM

