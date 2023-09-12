Aaron Rodgers tears Achilles tendon in New York Jets debut, is out for the season

Rodgers out for season with torn Achilles Aaron Rodgers out for season with torn Achilles, just 4 snaps into Jets tenure 04:48

Aaron Rodgers is out for the season after the New York Jets star quarterback tore his Achilles tendon during the team's season opener against the Buffalo Bills, the NFL confirmed on Tuesday. The Jets posted a "get well soon" message following word that an MRI confirmed the severity of his injury.

"Not the way any of us wanted it to go, but we know the commitment you've made to this team will continue to impact us moving forward," the team said Tuesday.

Hours later, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said in a news conference that he feels for Rodgers more "than anyone."

"He's invested so much into this organization, so much in this journey he's embarked on and wanting to be a part of what we've got going on here... I have a lot of emotions for him, as for us," Saleh said. "It's really all about him."

"I feel more for Aaron than anyone." - Coach Saleh pic.twitter.com/bxjRZFIMGY — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 12, 2023

Rodgers' debut in a Jets uniform lasted just four plays until he was sacked in the first quarter and left with the injury to his left Achilles tendon on Monday.

The Jets still managed to defeat the Bills in a thrilling overtime victory, 22-16. After the game, Saleh said Rodgers' injury was "not good."

Aaron Rodgers is helped off the field for an injury during a game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Monday in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Michael Owens / Getty Images

Rodgers, 39, was traded to the Jets in the offseason following 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. After months of anticipation and much hype, Jets fans had been waiting for the four-time NFL MVP to suit up for Gang Green, with some saying the star quarterback would help meet their Super Bowl expectations.

Prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills, Rodgers ran out to field with an American flag before a roaring home crowd at MetLife Stadium as the nation commemorated 9/11 victims and first responders.

However, his debut came to crashing end when Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd tackled Rodgers, who was taken into the team tent and later carted off the field. It was later confirmed to be a torn Achilles.

As many reacted to the news of the injury and the possibility that Rodgers could consider retirement given his age, sports media star and former NFL punter Pat McAfee called it "devastating" and speculated that Rodgers wouldn't step away from the game.

"I'm not sure he's gonna wanna go out like that," McAfee said on ESPN's "First Take." Rodgers is a frequent guest on "The Pat McAfee Show" and a friend of McAfee's.

ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith said on First Take that the Jets' season is "over" in terms of meeting Super Bowl aspirations.

"I think they have a chance to make the playoffs, but the AFC is considerably tougher than what it once was," Smith said.

Saleh, however, defended his team from naysayers and said there's "still a lot of faith in the locker room on the things that we can still accomplish this year."

The Jets' next game is against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Zack Wilson, who took over after Rodgers exited, will be the Jets' starting quarterback the rest of the season, Saleh said.