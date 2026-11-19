AAA is expecting almost 73 million people across the nation to travel by car during the Thanksgiving holiday. Travel experts said part of the reason for the decline of 200,000 drivers is due to record-high gas prices compared to 2025.

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AAA says during the time frame of Nov. 24 to Nov. 30, they will respond to more than 500,000 emergency calls. The most frequent call is about flat tires. The other calls include batteries, fuel, lockouts, and towing.

AAA says if you are planning to drive for Thanksgiving, here are the best and worst times to travel:

Best and Worst Times to Travel by Car Date Worst Travel Time Best Travel Time Tuesday, November 24 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM Before 1:00 PM Wednesday, November 25 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM Before 12:00 PM Thursday, November 26 Minimal Traffic Expected Friday, November 27 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM Before 12:00 PM Saturday, November 28 12:00 PM – 9:00 PM Before 11:00 AM Sunday, November 29 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM Before 11:00 AM Monday, November 30 2:00 PM -7:00 PM Before 1:00 PM

The Colorado State Patrol says troopers are recommending that everyone tell at least one person about your travel plans, and possible route for safety.

"Just so someone has an eye on you at all times," said Colorado State Trooper Hunter Mathews. "You should especially in the mountains; you can lose cell service. It may take a while for a trooper to get to your area to change that tire for you. Make sure your mom, dad, grandpa. brother, sister, really anyone can see your location."

It is also recommended to have a full tank of gas, have your cell phone charged, and snacks in your car. This will help if you are ever stranded.

"Just remember to take your time and have patience," Mathews said. "It's going to be backed up no matter where you're at. Also remember to pack the necessities, including extra blankets, toys for the kids, a little bit of food, water, snacks, and anything that you may need just in case you get stuck in traffic for a while."