A to Z with CBS Colorado's Alex Lehnert: A for Armadillo at the Denver Zoo

The Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance is home to thousands of animals from around the world, and each one has its own unique story.

In a new monthly series, CBS Colorado First Alert Meteorologist Alex Lehnert is taking viewers behind the scenes to explore the animal kingdom and the Denver Zoo from A to Z. The series highlights the creatures that call the zoo home, the people who care for them, and the incredible adaptations that help animals survive.

An armadillo at the Denver Zoo CBS

This month, the series begins with the very first letter of the alphabet. The spotlight is on an animal that comes equipped with its own natural armor, and plenty of personality to match: the three-banded armadillo!

Animal Care Specialist Kelsey Reynolds chose the three-banded armadillo in part because of its unique defensive move.

"They are extremely cute," Reynolds explains. "They're also the only species of armadillo that can curl completely into a ball."

While three-banded armadillos aren't native to North America, a different species, the nine-banded armadillo, is slowly expanding its range.

"Nine-banded armadillos are starting to migrate into southern Colorado," Reynolds says. "That has to do with the climate getting a little warmer and winters becoming a little milder. In Colorado, they can tolerate that kind of winter."

What gives armadillos their signature protection is the tough outer covering that forms their shell. Interestingly, it's made of the same material as human fingernails, just thicker.

Willow and Chaco CBS

"If you tap on your fingernails, it's similar for them," says Reynolds. "They can feel those touches and scratches, and sometimes they actually enjoy them."

The zoo's armadillo duo proves that point.

The pair, Willow and Chaco, arrived at the Denver Zoo as part of a breeding recommendation. And while they share the same species, they couldn't be more different in personality.

"Chaco is much shier," Reynolds says. "Willow is our outgoing little lady. I've never met an armadillo that likes belly scratches, but she is a big fan."

Willow happily climbs around her enclosure and even leans into the attention.

And while armadillos are known for their armor, they're also known for a sound that might surprise you.

When they walk across hard surfaces, their sharp little claws make a distinct clicking noise, almost like someone walking in high heels.

It's a sound that visitors sometimes notice before they even spot the animal itself.

CBS Colorado's First Alert Meteorologist Alex Lehnert feeds an armadillo at the Denver Zoo. CBS

Between their natural armor, their quirky personalities, and that unmistakable "high heel" walk, armadillos make quite the first entry in the Denver Zoo's A-to-Z animal series.

Stay tuned for next time when Alex and the zoo team move on to the next letter of the alphabet.