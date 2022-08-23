Watch CBS News
RTD announces service disruption for A Line train after wire stolen from tracks

A portion of the A Line train service between Denver International Airport and Union Station is disrupted Tuesday morning. Some wire was stolen from tracks, and the trains are now not traveling through two different crossings.

RTD said the theft took place at crossings at Sable Boulevard and Chambers Road. That led to malfunctioning gates at both crossings.

Shuttle buses were taking passengers around the closed area -- between Central Park, Peoria Street and 40th & Airport-Gateway Park stations -- while repairs were being made to the crossings.

Police also were investigating a crash involving a pedestrian and a train near the Central Park Station that happened late Monday night.

