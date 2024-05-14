A few strong to severe storms are possible across Colorado

A few severe storms are possible across Colorado

A few strong to severe thunderstorms capable of producing hail and gusty outflows are possible this afternoon and evening.

The greatest coverage and stronger of the storms are expected to be along and south of I-70.

There is little to no tornado potential with gusty outflows in excess of 60MPH+ as the main concern.

CBS

Small to moderate sized hail is expected within a few stronger storms across the Denver metro area. Any severe hail (1"+ diameter) is expected south and east.

CBS

Be sure to stick with the First Alert Weather team for the latest.