Watch CBS News
Weather

A Colorado cooldown Tuesday with 90s by week's end

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

A comfortably cool Tuesday with lots of sunshine
A comfortably cool Tuesday with lots of sunshine 03:07

Back to the work week grind on this Tuesday! The weather is looking good after our long holiday weekend. A cold front pushed thru late on Labor Day kicking up gusty winds and bringing in a 10 to 15 degree cool down for Colorado.

kcnc-2023.png
Credit: CBS4

Temperatures for the Denver metro area and surrounding suburbs should rise into the mid 70s to near 80 degrees for Tuesday!

fr-today-highs.png
Credit: CBS4

Southeastern areas of the state along with the western slope will be mostly in the 80s with 70s and upper 60s for the mountains and foothills of the state.

day-0.png
Credit: CBS4

Along with the cool down a big batch of dry air has also pushed in behind the Labor Day front. This will bring mostly sunny skies statewide Tuesday thru Friday!

vapor.png
Credit: CBS4

Temps will slowly warm on Wednesday back into the 80s with 90s to finish out the week on Thursday and Friday.

day-1.png
Credit: CBS4

A high pressure ridge should work its way back in to cap of the week with more heat.

jet-stream-forecast2.png
Credit: CBS4

Next chance for rain is Saturday with a slight chance for a late day storm.

extended-am.png
Credit: CBS4
Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

Watch First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on September 5, 2023 / 8:43 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.