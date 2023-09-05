A Colorado cooldown Tuesday with 90s by week's end
Back to the work week grind on this Tuesday! The weather is looking good after our long holiday weekend. A cold front pushed thru late on Labor Day kicking up gusty winds and bringing in a 10 to 15 degree cool down for Colorado.
Temperatures for the Denver metro area and surrounding suburbs should rise into the mid 70s to near 80 degrees for Tuesday!
Southeastern areas of the state along with the western slope will be mostly in the 80s with 70s and upper 60s for the mountains and foothills of the state.
Along with the cool down a big batch of dry air has also pushed in behind the Labor Day front. This will bring mostly sunny skies statewide Tuesday thru Friday!
Temps will slowly warm on Wednesday back into the 80s with 90s to finish out the week on Thursday and Friday.
A high pressure ridge should work its way back in to cap of the week with more heat.
Next chance for rain is Saturday with a slight chance for a late day storm.
for more features.