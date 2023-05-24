Watch CBS News
Local News

A-Basin will close for the season on June 4

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A-Basin will close for the season on June 4
A-Basin will close for the season on June 4 00:16

Arapahoe Basin will close for the season on June 4th. The ski area is planning a big celebration with Pride Weekend on May 27 and 28.

A-Basin no longer has beginning skiing or riding lifts open with the closing of some terrain areas. 

A-Basin released this statement, We understand that everyone's burning question is whether Lake Reveal will be open. The answer is: we hope so. Lake Reveal is completely natural and it reveals itself when it's ready. Don't miss out on the last chance to ski or ride this season.

 A-Basin encourages skiers and riders to check the website for updated terrain information. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on May 24, 2023 / 1:22 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.