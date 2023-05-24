A-Basin will close for the season on June 4

Arapahoe Basin will close for the season on June 4th. The ski area is planning a big celebration with Pride Weekend on May 27 and 28.

A-Basin no longer has beginning skiing or riding lifts open with the closing of some terrain areas.

A-Basin released this statement, We understand that everyone's burning question is whether Lake Reveal will be open. The answer is: we hope so. Lake Reveal is completely natural and it reveals itself when it's ready. Don't miss out on the last chance to ski or ride this season.

A-Basin encourages skiers and riders to check the website for updated terrain information.