9th and Eudora to remain closed until next week during water main repairs, investigation

9th and Eudora to remain closed until next week during water main repairs, investigation

9th and Eudora to remain closed until next week during water main repairs, investigation

Drivers are urged to avoid 9th and Eudora Street for the next week while crews continue to make repairs and investigate what happened. Early Thursday morning, a 30-inch water pipe, or conduit, broke.

CBS

That sent thousands of gallons of water into the street and flooded a nearby parking garage for a condo complex. Denver Water is working to confirm how many vehicles were damaged from the water and mud.

CBS

Denver Water crews have repaired the conduit but continue to analyze the portion of the cast iron conduit that broke to find out what caused the failure.