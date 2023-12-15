Watch CBS News
96th Avenue in Commerce City shut down after fatal motorcycle crash

Commerce City Police Department says it's investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that has 96th Avenue shut down from Heinz Way to Dallas.

Authorities confirmed the motorcyclist died at the scene as the roadway will remain closed for a long period of time as officers continue to investigate. 

CBS News Colorado will continue to provide updates. 

