96th Avenue in Commerce City shut down after fatal motorcycle crash
Commerce City Police Department says it's investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that has 96th Avenue shut down from Heinz Way to Dallas.
Authorities confirmed the motorcyclist died at the scene as the roadway will remain closed for a long period of time as officers continue to investigate.
CBS News Colorado will continue to provide updates.
