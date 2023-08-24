Watch CBS News
91-year-old woman dies after struck by vehicle near Cherry Street in Louisville

By CBSColorado.com Staff

CBS Colorado

Louisville Police Department says a 91-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a vehicle Thursday morning. 

The department says on Thursday around 7:30 a.m., officers responded to an accident involving a pedestrian in the the 900 block of Cherry Street.

When officers arrived they spotted a female victim laying on the eastbound lane of Cherry Street with critical injuries. 

According to police, the Louisville Fire Protection District transported the victim to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. 

The identification of the victim will be released through the Boulder County Coroner's office, according to Louisville PD. 

August 24, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

