9 men arrested after undercover operation for child prostitution out of Larimer County

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Authorities say nine men were taken into custody for their alleged connection to child prostitution out of Larimer County.

Late last month, the sheriff's office says investigators posed as underage sex workers online, and the suspects solicited sexual services. Five people were arrested. 

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office also assisted Johnstown police arrest four others after an investigation last week.  

