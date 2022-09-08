Efforts underway to increase Latino voter participation in Colorado's new 8th Congressional District

Voters will get the chance to elect their first 8th Congressional District representative

Colorado's 8th Congressional District is one of the most competitive districts for a U.S. House seat. The Latino Coalition of Weld County is calling on community members to help get more neighbors to the polls in November.

The Latino Coalition of Weld County met with volunteers in Greeley for a session on voter registration training. The hope is to increase turnout in the district's Latino community with a Voter Registration Drive.

"We want to make sure that people are registered to vote and that we get it to the Secretary of State safely and timely. There's going to be a tremendous effort," said Stacy Suniga with the Latino Coalition of Weld County.

The nonpartisan effort is seeking higher Hispanic voter participation.

Congressional District 8 has one of the lowest registration rates of Latino Voters relative to the population. Latinos make up about 40% of Greeley's population and only 21% are registered to vote.

"We'll set up in locations where people can access. We may go door to door," said Suniga. "We want to educate them on the benefits of voting and being a voice for you and your family."

Suniga says they want to empower the community with information so they can make informed decisions. They hope to close the gap by reminding potential voters that their participation matters.

"I think there's been frustration. We were practically gerrymandered with the last district we had in CD4 and I think a lot of Latinos gave up," Suniga.

Volunteers like Kimber Watson recognize being heard isn't always that simple.

"I think they're overlooked more often than not. The Latino community is very strong," said Watson. "I just came from Texas and I have never seen voter suppression like I had there. I want to make a difference."

Any group of 2 or more people distributing and collecting voter registrations applications in the State of Colorado must register with the Secretary of State. Watson says she's excited to help her community be part of the democratic process.

"If we don't register people and keep them registered and keep people voting, we won't be able to change anything in America," said Watson.

For information of how to register to vote visit sos.state.co.us.